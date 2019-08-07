Calendar
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

Boise Cascade retirees and former employees – paper test, beater room and chem lab, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).

Community Clothes Closet drop-offs, 10 a.m-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Falls High School Class of 1963, 11:30 a.m., Sammy's Pizza.

Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., mini corn dogs, French fries, fruit, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.

Test of emergency sirens – 1 p.m., International Falls; 2, Fort Frances.

Teens Only, 1-3 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Creative Zone, 4-6 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

International Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., library.

Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.

Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.

Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., bone in New York strip steak, sautéed mushrooms and onions, baked potato,Texas toast, salad, dessert.

Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.

Concerts in the Park, 7 p.m., “Community Orchestra,” Smokey Bear Park Pete Peterson Bandshell.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

