Calendar
Buy Now

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

Recycling curbside collection, 8 a.m. - International Falls, Shorewood Drive and area south of 11th Street and east of Highway 53; Ranier and lake district, east on Highway 11 to Almost Lindy's.

WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.

Boise Cascade Machinists Union Local 760 retirees, 9 a.m., Hardee's Restaurant.

Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Falls High School Class of 1965, noon, Barajas Mexican Grill.

Falls High School Class of 1962, 12:11 p.m., Border Bar.

Falls High School Class of 1961, 1 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.

Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ Fireside Room.

Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.

International Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., library.

Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.

Indivisible: International Falls, 5 p.m., International Falls Public Library community room.

Rural Fire Protection Association, 6 p.m., Ranier Community Building.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.

Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270, A.F. & A.M. - 6 p.m., light lunch and fellowship; 7, meeting, 416 Third St.

American Legion Post 66, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 2948.

Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., honey glazed pork chops, baked potatoes, corn, bun and dessert.

Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, 7:30 p.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Tags

Recommended for you