Retired Boise Cascade electricians, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Community Clothes Closet drop-offs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.

Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.

International Falls Recreation Commission Board, 5:45 p.m., city council chambers.

Northwoods Shutterbugs Photography Club, 6 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.

Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., chicken spaghetti.

Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.

Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club, 7 p.m., AmericInn.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

Adult Co-Ed Volleyball, 7:30 p.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

