WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Recycling curbside collection, 8 a.m. - International Falls, Shorewood Drive and areas south of 11th Street and east of Highway 53; Ranier and lake district, east on Highway 11 to Almost Lindy's.
WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Boise Cascade Machinists Union Local 760 retirees, 9 a.m., Hardee's Restaurant.
Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Community Clothes Closet drop-offs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical
Falls High School Class of 1962, 12:09 p.m., Rainy Lake Grill.
Falls High School Class of 1961, 1 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.
Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, Fireside Room.
Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.
Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.
International Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., library.
Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.
Little Fork River watershed health update, 5 p.m., Littlefork Community Building.
Indivisible: International Falls, 5 p.m., International Falls Public Library community room.
Rural Fire Protection Association, 6 p.m., Ranier Community Building.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270, A.F. & A.M. - 6 p.m., light lunch and fellowship; 7, meeting, 416 Third St.
American Legion Post 66, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 2948.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., beef pot pie, salad and dessert.
Sportsmens Dock fall gathering, 6:30 p.m., trailer house.
Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.