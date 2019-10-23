WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot care, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Retired Boise Cascade Papermakers Local 159, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Card Playing, 10 a.m., Koochiching County Senior Center (need not be a senior).
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Community Clothes Closet drop-offs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Koochiching Economic Development Authority, 10 a.m., Birchdale Community Building.
Koochiching Memory Cafe, 1-3 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, Fireside Room.
Libratory, 3-4:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.
Girl Guards, Sunbeams and Adventure Corps, 4:30-6 p.m., The Salvation Army.
Free At Last, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Forestland Annex.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270, A.F. & A.M. - 6 p.m., light lunch and fellowship; 7, meeting, 416 Third St.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Wednesday Meal, 6:30 p.m., marinated pork chops and dessert.
Little Lambs (3 years to kindergarten) and King's Kids (first-fifth grades), Youth Group (sixth grade-up), 6:30-7:30 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.