While much of the nation's attention these days may be drawn to the presidential election, there's a couple other dates local political parties want people to know about.
This year, precinct caucuses for both parties are on Feb. 25, and the presidential primary election is March 3.
DFL
Joe Boyle, Koochiching County DFL Party chair, said the party caucuses "basically run the party. They run how all our Democratic candidates are selected - except for the president this year, with the March 3 primary election."
DFL caucuses are held at seven sites in Koochiching County, with International Falls precincts meeting at Rainy River Community College commons, with other precincts meeting at Littlefork-Big Falls High School, Big Falls Community Building, Birchdale Community Building, and Northome Municipal Building. Registration at each site begins at 6:30 p.m., with caucuses starting at 7 p.m.
Boyle said participation is key to the political process.
"Anyone who comes is always elected a delegate or alternate to the county convention, also, as a result of that, can participate in the District 3 and District 3A endorsing convention," he said. The county convention is noon April 5 at RRCC commons.
Boyle said caucus attendees will pass resolutions that modify the party platform, he said.
"If you come to the precinct caucuses, you are able to participate and engage in trying to make sure the Democratic Party is the Democratic Party you want, and elect the people who do a good job of representing northern Minnesota people's interests, like Rob Ecklund and Tom Bakk."
Resolutions Boyle expect to be passed include:
- An approach to climate change, pointing to activities like logging, which will be impacted by growing season and species survival.
- "I think we will say that when Congress votes to spend funds to defend countries being attacked by Russia, it should be sent in accordance with the law."
- "I believe we will say that when we have allies, like the Kurds, who have defeated the people of ISIS, they should not be summarily betrayed."
A new act of participation happens March 3, with the presidential primary, Boyle said.
People who are now getting mail ballots or voting early are reminded that they may only vote in one party and must identify on the ballot whether they are voting Democrat or Republican, he said.
Each party may decide what to do with the information about who voted which party, but Boyle said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin has indicated the party prefers to keep that data private.
Boyle said Democrats feels it's critical to the nation that President Donald Trump is defeated, pointing to cuts in Medicare and Social Security.
"The important thing is we have to be the country that practices the values we always have known and followed," he said. "That's comes down to making sure people vote in the upcoming presidential primary."
GOP
Terry Stone, chair of the Koochiching County Republican Party, said he's not sure what to expect, after problems at caucuses in the last election year elsewhere in the state.
Locally, he said 150 people participated in the last caucuses.
But with the presidential primary, he's not sure caucuses are needed.
However, he said party leaders believe caucuses draw new people to the process and orient people toward the endorsing convention.
"To what extent (caucuses) will be attended, there's no way to judge," he said. "Many say they will be tremendously attended because Trump is so popular. I don't know about that. But the DFL has plenty reason to show up."
The Republican Party's decision in Minnesota to not include any competitors on the ballot, and allow just Trump's name to be listed, removes incentive to show up at the caucus, he said.
Four Republican precincts meet at Thunderbird Lodge, and three in Northome. The largest local caucus meets at the Falls High School gym. All begin at 7 p.m.
Stone said special interests have pushed resolutions through to the county convention, but that's not always of local interest or origin.
A party platform should have the common values of the party. For Republicans: "pro-life, love our guns - can't get enough, low taxes, small and clean government, and strong defense," he said.
However, he said that's not always been the case, and said the party now has two platforms - one which includes the values, and one that does not.
He said the only resolutions that should come from the process should be those that cut from the platform.
Without holding an elected position, he said there is no other way to influence without the process.
"We'll get a lot smarter after the (Feb.) 25th, and after the primary even smarter," he said. "We will be really, really smart, and Trump says 'good looking, too.'"
Stone called Trump entertaining. "He's funny and predictable," he said.
Stone also serves at the first vice president of the party's 8th congressional district, chair of the GOP's 22-county 9th judicial district, and is a member of the state's central committee.