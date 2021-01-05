Jerrod Shermoen was was sworn in last week as district court judge by the retired judge he succeeds.
Appointed in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District in October by Gov. Tim Walz, Shermoen fills the vacancy left with the retirement in August of the Judge Charles M. Leduc. The seat is chambered in International Falls in Koochiching County.
Shermoen told The Journal he looks forward to the job, and is very excited to follow LeDuc in the position.
“I will work hard for the residents of Koochiching County and the Ninth District,” he said.
Very few people, other than immediate family and court staff, were able to witness in person the Dec. 30 swearing in ceremony at the courthouse because of the pandemic. However, thanks to Zoom meeting technology, 95 people were able to witness it live, while watching from elsewhere, he said.
Use of that kind of technology, honed during the pandemic, is something Shermoen said must be retained to help make the courts more accessible to people around rural and large district.
Walz said Shermoen is an excellent addition to the Ninth Judicial District.
“Mr. Shermoen has a wealth of legal experience and has developed the temperament and management skills necessary to serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District well,” Walz said in October.
Shermoen is an attorney and president at ShermoenJaksa Law, PLLC. In these roles, he manages the firm and handles a wide range of litigation and administrative law matters, including plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death, and workers compensation cases.
Previously, he was a managing partner at Shermoen & Jaksa PLLP, and a partner at Shermoen, LeDuc & Jaksa, PLLP. Mr. Shermoen’s community involvement includes serving on the board of the Rainy River Community College Foundation, the Koochiching County Law Library Board, and the Minnesota Association for Justice Diversity and Inclusivity Task Force.
He has also been a board member for the Volunteer Attorney Program, the International Falls Bass Championship, and the ISD 36l Blue Ribbon Panel, and he has served as a volunteer for Junior Achievement and as a youth hockey coach.
Shermoen earned his associate of arts from Rainy River Community College, his bachelor of science from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Business, and his juris doctorate, with distinction, from the University of North Dakota School of Law.
Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Koochiching County and 16 other counties in northwest Minnesota: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.