The Koochiching County Board met Tuesday to hear public input into the 2021 budget and levy, but instead heard pleas from leaders of the local business community about increasing property taxes for local businesses.
The board is expected to meet in committee next week with county staff to hear about why some businesses have seen their taxes increase drastically in recent years.
The county has proposed a 2021 levy of $4.6 million, representing no increase over what was collected this year, to support $29 million in expenditures. Administrative Director Jenny Herman noted the levy - the money collected from property tax owners - does not represent a large portion of revenues.
No public comment was heard on the 2021 budget and levy, but Tricia Heibel, International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, and Leif Larson, chamber board chair, asked commissioners to consider ways to provide small business owners property tax relief, given their increasing taxes and the financial stress they have experienced because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Commissioners sympathized with tax increases, wondering whether individual improvements caused increased valuations, but stressed that the meeting was to take input on the levy and budget, and state law gives them no ability to change valuations and the property tax amounts to be paid in 2021 on individual properties at this time.
They also noted that other governments - cities and school districts - play a role in the amount of property tax they pay, and that appropriate changes in valuations and market values may be delayed in implementation because of staff changeovers and the large size of the county.
However, the board said they would educate themselves on the valuation process in an effort to provide information to the concerned business community.
Commissioner Brian McBride explained that questions about the valuation and classifications of individual’s property for assessment year 2021 should have been brought to the board in June. That's when the board meets as the Board of Equalization to hear consider whether valuation and classification of property in the county was applied correctly, consistently and fairly.
Yellow notices are mailed from the Koochiching County Assessor’s Office in May to each property owner in the county and includes information about the property taxes paid to be paid in the coming year, and when the Board of Equalization meetings are held. The Board of Equalization is the last board of appeals for a property owner on market value and property classification. The next step is an appeal to the state tax court.
"People need to pay attention to those yellow notices they get in May," McBride urged.
In addition, he said property owners with questions about their notices, or the classification or value of their property, are encouraged to contact the Assessor’s Office when they get their yellow notices showing the amount of tax they will pay in the next year. Many times, concerns can be resolved prior to the Board of Equalization meeting, he said.
County Board of Equalization meetings in June are limited to discussion on the market valuation and classification. However, each December local governments hold required hearings to take input on their levy and budget proposals for the next year.
"Our hands are tied now," said Commissioner Wade Pavleck.
While the market value and classification assessment, and budget and tax levy processes both determine what a property owner will pay in taxes, they are separate processes and authorities.
A property owner seeking relief through valuation/property classification must discuss their issue with the assessor and/or attend a June Board of Equalization meeting, while a property owner seeking relief by its taxing authorities must attend the budget/levy hearings in December.
Meanwhile, the Assessor’s Office posted in March on the county’s website that, under Minnesota Statute 273.08, the assessor is responsible to review every parcel under their jurisdiction at least once every five years to make sure that the information used to establish market value is accurate and up to date.
In May, The Journal reported the county's website said the areas to be looked at in 2020 for taxes payable in 2021 would be Tilson's area to Almost Lindy's, parts of the city of International Falls and the northwestern part of Koochiching County.
2021 budget
Meanwhile, highlights from the budget presented Tuesday evening during the budget and levy hearing include:
Revenue - $28.56 million
- Use of reserve funds
- Increase of tax revenue from the Great Northern Transmission Line
- Reduction of tax forfeited trust fund revenue
- Reduction of CSAH Funding
- Revenue increase before possible sale of bonds - 2.4 percent
Revenue Sources
- Fines and forfeits $180,500
- Gifts and contributions $34,130
- Intergovernmental revenue $14.5 million (state, federal)
- Licenses and permits $29,500
- Miscellaneous revenue $970,238
- Other financing revenue services $4.6 million
- Property taxes and penalties $6.8 million
- Services and fees $1.3 million
Expenditures $29.2 million
- 1.7 percent Increase
- Reduction in airport operation funding due to CARES Act and bonding funds
- Use of reserve funds - $695,198
- Restricted Funds Use
- E911 - $108,534
- Resource Development, Forest Roads - $91,434
- County Development - $99,880
- Restricted Funds Use
Herman said while it sounds like the county is using reserves of almost $700,000 to balance budget, some of those funds are set aside specifically for this purpose.
Expenditures
- Capital expenditures $4,1 million
- Debt services $587,113
Other
- Expenditures/transfers $1.99 million
- Public assistance $2.21 million
- Services and charges $7.9 million
- Supplies and materials $1.33 million
- Wages and benefits $11 million
Herman noted 38 percent of expenditures are from wage and benefits.