The local sanitary district will be a part of a study about COVID-19 and community wastewater.
The Minnesota Environmental Science and Economic Review Board will assist and support researchers from the University of Minnesota as they study the prevalence of COVID-19 in wastewater. MESERB is a joint powers organization with more than 50 member cities, sanitary districts and public utilities commissions that own and operate wastewater treatment facilities in greater Minnesota.
North Koochiching Area Sanitary District, a member of the MESERB, is a part of the research.
The initiative, led by Glenn Simmons Jr. and Richard Melvin, of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the U of M Medical School’s Duluth campus, will test samples provided by wastewater facilities for COVID-19.
The research may shed light on the prevalence and spread of the virus in communities and regions across Minnesota.
“With having a Class A state certified lab, NKASD has the training and technology to help assist the U of M with their study,” said Tom Biondich who serves as NKASD lab director.
“Our operators are trained to handle wastewater materials and provide the samples necessary for the U of M to help understand the presence of COVID-19 in our community,” added Plant Superintendent Greg Schneider.
Kallie Briggs, NKASD executive director, said she's happy NKASD can play a role in the study.
“When this opportunity to involve our community in Dr. Simmons Jr. and Dr. Melvin’s initiative came across my desk from MESERB, I thought it might be something the sewer district could get involved in," she said. "I forwarded the email to the plant staff and they immediately got excited about the possibility of being involved. Greg Schneider, plant superintendent, reached out to Dr. Melvin to see what it would involve."
Briggs said staff are ready and able to assist.
“With a very energetic and highly capable staff at North Koochiching Area Sanitary District, we were chosen as one of the communities to be involved in the U of M’s wastewater study, Briggs said. "The staff will provide weekly samples of influent to the U of M for testing, for a projected three to six month study, in which results will be compiled and reported back to the communities."
Briggs said it is her understanding that by testing wastewater influent for COVID-19, it could pinpoint areas/communities that may be subject to a large outbreak, aiding in the awareness of the healthcare and frontline workforce.
NKASD is an essential business, and like others, has adjusted to the pandemic with some safety precautions.
"Our biggest threat was in the beginning when toilet paper was scarce," she said. "We asked the community to please not flush non-flushable items down the sewer and so far, the community is doing what we have asked," Briggs said. "We also asked folks to please mail payments or put them in the drop box outside of our building at 1412 Highway 71."