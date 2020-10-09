North Star Electric Cooperative held its 80th annual meeting COVID-19 style Oct. 2.
By flashing vehicle headlights to cast votes, the members reelected Steve Arneson, of Roosevelt, to represent District 1, and Mike Hanson, of Birchdale for District 4. Business wrapped up in less than 20 minutes.
The cooperative awarded members Willis Bitter and Barb Welberg $500 energy bill credits, one for the door prize and the other for sending in or bringing the Scavenger Hunt form with answers found in the annual report. Nolan Martinson won the kids’ coloring contest.
The "West of Border" food truck served 280 barbecue pork dinners to attending members who participated in the meeting, which was broadcast on radio station 94.5 The River.
North Star is a non-profit cooperative that was formed in 1940 for the sole purpose of providing electricity to rural north central Minnesota.