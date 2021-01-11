Northeast Minnesota residents with an idea to strengthen their community can apply for partnership support from the University of Minnesota Extension Northeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, or Northeast RSDP.
Northeast RSDP supports local innovation by connecting community ideas to University of Minnesota resources. Community members work on diverse project teams that research, design and plan local sustainability projects with University students, faculty and staff.
Northeast RSDP seeks ideas from diverse populations and those who have not previously partnered with the University. In 2021, Northeast RSDP will prioritize projects that support local food systems that are economically viable and ecologically resilient; promote just and equitable transitions to clean energy; advance soil health, biochar research, climate resilience and forest biodiversity; and work through the impacts of the pandemic, recession and changing climate with communities by addressing housing, justice and equity issues.
“We are eager to work with community members and organizations who have not previously partnered with the University," said Northeast RSDP Executive Director David Abazs. "If you have a project idea to strengthen your community, please reach out. We’re here to talk about your idea and to help you with the application."
RSDP Executive Committee member Rumbidzai Masawi, a community volunteer, also encouraged individuals and organizations that are working to strengthen their communities to consider partnering with RSDP. “RSDP honors the local wisdom in our towns and communities, and helps identify resources at the University that can support their vision,” Masawi said.
Examples of projects recently supported by the Northeast RSDP include an affordable housing initiative; a coordinated Forest Assisted Migration tree seedling effort; micro-business incubator training; development of a food access land trust resource; industrial hemp trials; and studies on using livestock to address invasive species, innovative root cellar installations and farm internships impacts. For more examples of projects supported by the Northeast RSDP, visit z.umn.edu/RSDPProjectExamples.
The Northeast RSDP serves Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties and the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa and Grand Portage Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa sovereign Native nations.
Northeast RSDP is one of five regions of the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships (RSDP). For more information on RSDP, visit RSDP.umn.edu. University of Minnesota Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer.