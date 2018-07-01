"It's all coming together."
That's how Kelly Haney described organizing the Northern Minnesota District Fair, which takes place Friday through Sunday in Littlefork.
And planning for the annual event is no small feat.
Haney, a member of the fair board, told The Journal a new pavilion was built which will be used for bingo and for family picnic space for those attending the fair this year. Also built was a new outdoor barn, which wasn't ready in time for last year's events and weather this year caused some problems, too.
"The frost on the ground didn't help and with rain every weekend...just weather challenges," said Haney of the construction. "But coordinating has been good, we're looking forward to it."
Last year, organizers saw an increase in attendance from the year before, which Haney said she's hoping will happen again.
"It's shorter this year, so I'm not sure how it will impact attendance," she said of the fair. "I don't expect it to be down much, if at all."
Since the Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday, organizers decided to eliminate offering the fair Thursday night. However, the fair office will remain open and 4-H judging will still take place.
What's new?
New events that took place during last year's fair will return this year, including ATV mud runs, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Also new this year are draft horse pulls taking place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, which Haney said is the night's feature event, and was a suggestion from Borderland locals.
"It's exciting, we haven't done it before," she said. "It'll be new, and we'll be repeating the event, hopefully, depending on how it goes."
Horse pulling is a draft horse competition where horses - usually one or two - in harness pull a stone-boat or weighted sled and the winner is the team or animal that can pull the most weight for a short distance.
There are different weight classes and Haney said the heavy class will include pulling 10,000 pounds. Twelve teams from "pretty far away" will take part, she added.
Though there are some new events, there's also the same favorites returning. Merriam's Midway Shows will be back with rides and other attractions.
"It'll be the same Midway (events) so we expect it to be big like it has been," said Haney.
Haney reminds fair-goers that an entry ticket to the fair is an entry ticket into prizes and drawings as well. Pre-sale discount wristbands can be purchased in advance at Ronnings, the Y Knot, and Polkinghorne's. Donations from the area have helped to make the fair what it is, she added.
"I think people see we've put in a lot of work," she said of fair planning. "We're looking forward to it."