Two International Falls organizations have been awarded Northland Foundation grants for the second quarter.
Falls Hunger Coalition and Koochiching Aging Options are among 42 grants awarded that totaled $389,835.
Local grant amounts included:
- Falls Hunger Coalition, $10,000
The money will help to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people with low incomes.
- Koochiching Aging Options, $15,000
Funds will be used to support services for older adults and their caregivers.
In addition, five grants of $10,000 were made to increase the supply of child care openings in the region. The five child care grants were awarded to help with the start-up of four new programs that will be located in Eveleth, Aitkin, Duluth and Hermantown, and to help expand an existing child care program located in Virginia. The $50,000 in funding for these grants was provided by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“We are appreciative that the State of Minnesota has committed funding to help increase access to high-quality child care in our region,” said Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation’s president. “Solutions to the shortage of care can be found if public and private sectors – like the Northland Foundation – work together with local communities, and we continue to support the child care providers who are already doing this incredibly important job.”