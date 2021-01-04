RANIER - January 2021 was off to a warm start over the weekend, missing a record-breaking temperature by 1 degree.
Sunday's maximum temperature reached 40 degrees, just shy of 2007's record of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
In comparison, Jan. 3, 2010, holds the record for the coldest temperature on that date with -37 degrees below zero.
Record or not, the warmer temperatures appeared to be welcomed in Ranier Sunday, with many people out on the ice or taking on the sledding hill in minimal layers.
An impromptu game of hockey began to pick up as sledders took turns sliding down the hill.
The warming house at the Ranier Rink will not open this season, due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
Berta Wilcox, Ranier Recreation Club, reported to the Ranier City Council, meeting in committee Nov. 10, that the Ranier Recreation Club recommends not opening the warming house, and instead suggests it rent a heated port-a-potty, at a cost of $110 a month for four months. The club also recommended wind blocks be built around the fire pit for folks to warm up since the warming house will be closed.