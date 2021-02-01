Average retail gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 1.4 cents in the past week, averaging $2.29 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,856 gas outlets in Minnesota. Gas prices in Minnesota are 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Regular gas prices in International Falls averaged $2.27 per gallon, according to the site.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota is priced at $1.99 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive is $2.44 per gallon, a difference of 45 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.9 in the last week, averaging $2.42 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 17.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices for Feb.1 in Minnesota going back a decade:
- 2020: $2.32 per gallon
- 2019: $2.05 per gallon
- 2018: $2.57 per gallon
- 2017: $2.27 per gallon
- 2016: $1.62 per gallon
- 2015: $1.99 per gallon
- 2014: $3.19 per gallon
- 2013: $3.45 per gallon
- 2012: $3.36 per gallon
- 2011: $3.14 per gallon
"Gas price increases continue to slow down as oil prices fail to continue moving upward, even as gasoline demand continues to show new signs of improving recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began. The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil's rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path."