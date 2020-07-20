The Falls School Board Monday heard from the district's top administrators on how they're preparing for the upcoming school year.
While they wait for direction from the governor and other state officials, which is expected next week, principals and staff at Falls Elementary and Falls High schools are working through the three scenarios released last week by the Minnesota Department of Education.
- Scenario No. 1: In person learning for all students
- Scenario No. 2: Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits
- Scenario No. 3: Distance learning only
Falls Elementary Principal Missy Tate said staff have offered input on what learning will look like this fall. Tate said for the first session, more than 20 teachers participated in the nearly two-hour meeting.
She said the group went over local results from a survey MDE previously administered, and found most parents would prefer one platfrom for distance learning and would like to pick material up from the school less often.
In addition, Tate said the focus is on the district's youngest learners and getting them into the school as often as possible.
Falls High School Principal Tim Everson had similar comments to Tate's.
High school staff have also met and looked at different options and details.
“It's just hard with a lot of unknowns right now,” he said. “There are a lot of little pieces to think about and a lot of different people involved.”
Superintendent Kevin Grover said until direction is given from state officials, it's hard to determine what each scenario will look like.
“It's hard to really nail things down and get too far into the weeds,” he said. “There are just so many moving parts... until we have more details, we're not willing to put all the questions out.”
Grover acknowledged there are populations of students who would likely need to be in the building more than other groups.
And, a lot of decisions will depend on transportation.
“Can we get half of our kids here if they need to be spaced on buses everyday?” he said.
Once a clearer picture of what education will look like in the fall, Grover said weekly communication will be made with families to get input on how they're feeling about the upcoming year.
“We know there are going to be ones who distance learn off the get-go with our district because they're not comfortable (returning to school),” he said, adding surveys will be administered to families and staff to see what needs and expectations are.
The superintendent asked the board to plan for additional meetings at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 in the event decisions need to be made at a board level.
“We're going to need some advice from the board and some decisions made,” he said.
Also Monday the board agreed to:
- Increase hours of school secretaries to offer more support in their respective positions.
Hire George McDonald as industrial technology teacher at a .55 full time equivalent for the 2020-2021 school year.
Hire Charlie Anderson as annual advisor for the 2020-2021 school year.
Hire Jessica Crosby as the football cheerleader advisor for the 2020-2021 football season. This hire and payment for duties is contingent upon having a season. Payment will be prorated in the event that there is a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Hire Karla Line as hockey cheerleader advisor for the 2020-2021 season. This hire and payment for duties is contingent upon having a season. Payment will be prorated in the event that there is a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Hire Doug Lothian as the speech team advisor for the 2020-2021 season. This hire and payment for duties is contingent upon having a season. Payment will be prorated in the event that there is a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Hire Sasha Moss as Title I licensed teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.
Accept the resignation of Colton Carlson, custodian, effective July 27.