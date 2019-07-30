A houseboat site on Rainy Lake remains closed this week after it sustained damage from a tornado earlier this month.
A July 17 storm produced an EFI tornado – the first confirmed tornado to touch down in the park’s 44-year history.
“Our climate is changing,” said Steve Windels, a wildlife biologist at Voyageurs National Park. “We already are seeing that severe weather events are getting more extreme in our area, often accompanied with high rainfall amounts in summer storms. We’re not sure if this also means a higher likelihood of things like tornadoes in our future.”
The tornado touched down shortly after 8 p.m. July 17 on the north side of Locator Lake and traveled northeast toward Saginaw Bay. The path was about 3-and-a-half miles long, according to Dan Miller, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
“The tornado ended somewhere out over the lake, but it is hard to determine exactly where because we don’t have concrete damage reports,” he said.
Aerial reconnaissance on July 24 confirmed the extent of the extreme weather event, and Voyageurs National Park staff are working with forest ecologists in the National Park Service’s Inventory and Monitoring Network, based out of Ashland, Wis., to learn more about the rare, natural phenomenon.
Park staff said most of the damage occurred within the proposed wilderness designation for Voyageurs National Park, where few visitors venture, but a portion of the Locator Lake trail and a few houseboat mooring sites on Marion Bay, Rainy Lake, were affected.
Two families from Mosinee, Wis., were on board Rainy Lake Houseboats’ No. 40, enjoying a vacation on Marion Bay West with the storm came through.
Melissa Shnowske told The Journal that Tommy Dougherty, owner of Rainy Lake Houseboats, had contacted the families via radio sometime during the evening hours of July 17 to alert them bad weather could be headed their way.
“We secured the boats best we could and just kind of hunkered down,” she said.
With limited cell phone service, Schnowske said the families were unaware just how bad the weather was going to get, but took note of a quick darkening sky.
“We started heading toward the middle of the houseboat... we got about 10-15 feet before it sounded like it was hailing on us,” she said. “We found out it was the trees snapping.”
Jason Barth, who was also on the houseboat with Schnowske, was able to capture the event on video.
“That was a tornado,” Barth is heard saying in the video. “We just had a tornado go over the top of us on the houseboat.”
The video then shows the tornado moving down the lake before panning to the several trees on the island that were nearly leveled.
“Look at all this damage,” Barth continues. “This was all woods 30 seconds ago, now it’s wide open.”
Kurt Shnowske told The Journal the trees the houseboat was tied to were uprooted and the boat was pushed out several feet from shore during the event.
“We saw it heading toward Duck Foot Island and radioed them right away,” he said.
The families credited staff at both Rainy Lake Houseboats and Voyageurs National Park for the rapid response in checking on the families after the storm.
“Both the park and Rainy Lake Houseboats were instant on the radios to see if everyone was OK,” Kurt said. “And we were all fine... We finished out our vacation as planned.”
Dougherty said in all of his years working on Rainy Lake, he hasn’t seen damage done like it was during the July 17 storm.
“Everyone I’ve talked to said the same thing,” he said. “We’re thankful nobody got hurt.”
Safety precautions
Miller said when it comes to staying safe during severe weather, people should get in, get down and cover up. However, that can be difficult to do when spending time in the wilderness.
“Any time people are spending time outdoors in a remote area, weather safety is really tough,” the meteorologist said. “People get too fixated on tornadoes – a storm producing straight line winds with gusts of 40-50 miles per hour can blow a tree or tree limb down on a tent.”
The biggest threats of spending time outdoors during a severe storm are wind and lightening.
“The biggest thing people can do is try to get away from the danger of falling trees,” he said.
Miller said thankfully, there are not more reports of injuries or weather-related incidents in areas like Voyageurs National Park, but reminds people to be mindful of the risk they take when planning an outdoor vacation.
“People who choose to go to wilderness areas during severe weather season in northern Minnesota are assuming a certain amount of risk with limited sheltering options,” he said. “You’re at the mercy of Mother Nature and it is important to be aware of that and prepared in the best way you can.”