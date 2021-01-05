Officials with a regional agency focused on economic opportunity, are hopeful additional dollars will be made available for a food distribution effort that became widely successful in 2020.
From June to December last year, 14 food distribution events took place in International Falls, providing boxes of food to people in need. Spearheaded by the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, or AEOA, and KOOTASCA Communicty Action Inc., the effort was funded by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.
“We aren’t sure if the program will be able to continue,” Scott Zahorik, executive director of AEOA, told The Journal this week. “It’ll probably be a week or two before we know more.”
Looking back
Looking back at food distributed in 2020, Zahorik said the effort started with what he referred to as a random phone call.
“We started hearing about (CFAP) and reached out to food distribution folks who were mentioned,” he said. “We wanted to see if it were possible in the area... The first conversation was getting 250 boxes to make it happen.”
While 250 boxes seemed like a lot, but doable, Zahorik soon learned agencies would need to take an entire semi worth of food boxes to distribute.
“We did a really big gulp,” he said. “That was 1,456 boxes of food.”
Still motivated to make it work, AEOA officials began reaching out to regional partners, like KOOTASCA, to see if the food could be more spread out. The stars aligned and the first food truck arrived in International Falls June 18.
Food, food and more food
The uncertainty of being able to distribute nearly 1,500 boxes of food was quickly diminished.
In International Falls alone, the 14 distribution events provided 2,383 boxes of food to community members. Combined, those boxes weighed nearly 60,000 pounds.
“(The effort) really took on a life of its own,” Zahorik said.
Zahorik credited Ginger Romosz, KOOTASCA, and other staff for the role they played in distributing food to Borderland residents. He also expressed appreciation to Rainy River Community College staff for use of the parking lot during distribution events.
Since the first phone call until the end of 2020, Zahorik said 40 semi-trucks full of 62,655 boxes of food were distributed to 84 different communities across northeast Minnesota. The total weight exceeded 1.3 million pounds of produce, meats, cheese, milk and more.
“We’re amateurs in the food game and it has really turned into something,” Zahorik said.
Continuing?
Zahorik said he’s hopeful the program can continue and noted people “have kind of gotten used to this.”
“The need is enormous,” he said.
He applauded volunteers of different organizations in their respective communities for helping with distribution efforts as well as the people who offered free will donations to help the program continue.
To date, more than $24,000 has been collected to help extend the effort.
“It’s just incredible to see folks pulling through the food lines and making donations to help this continue,” Zahorik said. “The value of these boxes is about $30 per box, making the value of food coming to northeast Minnesota almost $2 million on its own.”
Zahorik said once more information about whether the program continues is available, he’ll be reaching out to partnering agencies to again spread the word.