Nationwide, medical focus has been on the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are reminding people of the importance of keeping up with routine health care needs, too.
Shortly after health officials declared a global pandemic, many hospitals and clinics, including those in Borderland, followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to postpone all routine appointments and elective procedures to protect patients and staff from exposure to the virus. In addition, the delays allowed staff and resources to prepare for the potential of infection outbreaks.
Now, as businesses begin to reopen and stay-at-home orders have expired, health care has returned to more normal routines, however, Rainy Lake Medical Center officials last week said there continue to be patients who are putting off necessary visits to the doctor.
“We have seen patients who are delaying care, but shouldn’t,” said Jay Knaak, a doctor at Rainy Lake Medical Center. “When they finally come in, their lists of problems they are experiencing are long.”
Long lists need added attention, which Knaak provides, but it’s also back logging the system.
“We have to catch up,” Knaak said. “It’s going to take another couple of months.”
The trend is not unique to Koochiching County. Hospitals and clinics across the nation are reminding patients not to delay care during the pandemic. RLMC CEO Robb Pastor said he understands the fear of exposure to the virus, but said the hospital and clinic continue to be safe places.
“We did have employees who tested positive for (COVID-19) in May, and we saw it effect patient numbers,” he said, adding staff quarantined appropriately and followed guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the facility’s internal procedures.
Pastor said the health and safety of RLMC employees and the community continues to be its No. 1 priority.
“We are constantly reassessing the situation,” he said. “The ongoing precautions we are taking every day will ensure that it continues to be safe to come to the hospital and/or clinic for care.”
The screening process at RLMC entrances have increased for everyone who enters the facility, including employees. In addition, all patients and employees are required to wear masks.
COVID-19 testing is now done outdoors, under the carport in the RLMC parking lot, allowing patients remain in their vehicles while they are tested.
“It keeps the testing traffic inside down,” Pastor said, adding appointments are still needed to get a test.