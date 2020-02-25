A 9-year-old South Dakota girl who went missing last year was the topic of a local discussion last week.
Jenell Feller and Katie Nordby, of Friends Against Abuse, discussed Serenity Dennard's story during a new episode of the agency's podcast, “gone.”
“How can a 9-year-old just vanish?” Feller asked while Nordby shared the story of the girl who disappeared from the Black Hills Children's Home in Rockerville, S.D., in 2019.
Dennard's story was one of about 20 episodes the pair have recorded since the podcast hit airwaves last October. Since its inception, gone. has been listened to more than 580 times and is growing in popularity.
“We're learning a lot,” Feller said. “The podcast allows us to talk about different issues in a way that we have a conversation, It gives a chance to talk about people who may or may not have been trafficked... people who have disappeared off the face of the earth.”
The goal of the podcast is to give a voice to murdered and missing people in the U.S and Canada. The women discuss disappearance cases of men, women and children of all ages and races.
“There's not a lot of documentation about some disappearances,” Nordby said. “Sometimes it was challenging to find someone with a story.”
Forming an idea
The idea to record a podcast surfaced last year when Feller, a fan of true crime podcasts, came to the realization that she and other Friends Against Abuse staff could be able to do their own.
“I shared the idea with Katie, and we started figuring out what we would discuss and how it would work,” Feller said.
Then, last October, the International Falls Public Library received funding for its own recording studio where Feller and Nordby began recording the weekly episodes.
“It allowed us to try this podcast at no cost to us,” Feller said. “We were able to get some skills and be able to do this. It was really valuable for us.”
About a month ago, Friends Against Abuse purchased its own equipment to do the recording in house. The investment allowed for more consistency and freedom to record when Feller and Nordby's busy schedules allowed.
“We record on Thursdays, Katie edits on Fridays and the new episode is available on Mondays,” Feller said.
Expertise
Nordby said some of the people the women have included on their podcast were victims of domestic violence or sexual assault before they went missing.
“It gives us a way to discuss what these situations might look like,” she said. “We can point out are some of the ways (the victims) may react or how they can be impacted by a traumatic experience.”
When going through the long list of disappearances, Feller admits it's upsetting people can vanish, especially in such a technical society.
“It can happen anywhere,” she said, noting the women have discussed cases in Bemidji – only 100 miles from Borderland. “When you think of people who have gone missing, it's hard to ignore the fact that someone knows something.”
The podcast is available on Apple and Spotify. For more information, visit www.gone-podcast.com.
If you have questions or a story to share, contact Feller and Nordby at info@gone-podcast.com