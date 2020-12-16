It was late Sunday afternoon when Leah Bacon began making calls to parents about a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an elementary classroom.
Like other positive cases, the International Falls public schools nurse notified parents of students who are considered close contacts and need to quarantine, as well as those who are not, so they can watch their child for symptoms.
“COVID-19 has consumed the majority of my workday and often my weekends,” Bacon said. “If a positive case is reported, I do contact tracing to see who else — staff or students — may need to go home to quarantine.”
With some Koochiching County students attending school in person during a pandemic, a school nurse’s job is more involved than ever. Not only are they trying to keep the doors of their schools open, they’re working to keep the community safe.
Bacon and Laura Zika, Littlefork-Big Falls school nurse, both said their days are consumed with all things related to COVID-19. In addition to traditional school nurse duties, the women are performing health screenings on all students and staff, updating quarantine spreadsheets, evaluating anyone in the buildings who is showing symptoms of the virus, following up with anyone who is in quarantine and more – all on a daily basis.
“I call on every single absence,” Zika said. “This year, I call on every single unexcused absence, and every single sick student to review symptoms and discuss when the child can return to school.”
The daily calls both women make are significant and differ based on each situation. When someone in a household tests positive for COVID-19, the nurses provide education that quarantine periods for other family members do not begin until the positive case’s isolation period is over. A person with the virus is potentially infectious during their entire isolation period, signaling some quarantine periods could be 24 days if isolation cannot occur in the home. Additionally, if someone else in the household becomes ill during quarantine, the quarantine period for others starts over.
“I am passionate about educating people, but sometimes it can be overwhelming,” Zika said. “Every situation is different, and I want to make sure I give appropriate information for each individual family situation. Now that I have three months of school under my belt, I have developed more confidence making these phone calls, and for the most part, parents have been very kind and gracious.”
Bacon said she has encountered situations when frustration is expressed on the other end of phone calls.
“When enforcing the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and contacting parents, I’m never sure how the parent might respond,” she said. “Some have not been gracious and that’s not fun to deal with. I have had parents insist that their student is lying about symptoms. It’s not my job to decipher between illness and lying during a pandemic, especially when we have two schools full of children that we want to keep healthy.”
Maintaining health, safety
Currently, both districts’ elementary schools are in a full-time learning model. At Falls High School, students attend class in person two days a week, and L-BF high school students are full-time distance learning, for now. Keeping up on the health of everyone who walks through the schools’ doors is noticeably more than a full-time job.
“My day starts with temperature and wellness checks at the front door,” Zika said. “We screen all staff and students who come through the door. I know some people may think that checking temperatures isn’t really doing anything, however, I truly think it helps to have someone laying eyes on every student who walks through the door. Parents know I am checking, and I think it helps them feel safe sending their kids to school. I really doubt a visibly sick student would be able to sneak by the health screening at the door.”
Having a full-time school nurse on site is not the norm across the board. The National Association of School Nurses reports 25-percent of U.S. schools now have no nurse at all.
“I feel very fortunate to work in a small district that recognizes the importance of having a nurse here in the building every day,” Zika said. “Our staff have stepped up and pitched in to help in any way necessary to meet the needs of our students. We all work as a team to fill in the gaps created by quarantine.”
Bacon credited the help of LPN assistant Randi Pederson for her assistance.
“Her transition into this job has been fantastic,” Bacon said. “I wouldn’t be able to do my job as well without her help.”
Still, the workload is intense.
“Every positive case I handle is about one to four hours of work, depending on how many close contacts there are,” Zika said.
Bacon keeps a spreadsheet to track illness and who needs to isolate or quarantine.
“It is updated several times a day,” she said. “It helps the district determine when it is safe for students to return to school. If someone were to come back to school too soon, illness could spread to others.”
Developing a routine
Going into the school year, both women admit they knew their jobs were going to look and feel different.
The first time a positive case was identified in an L-BF classroom, Zika felt the weight of decisions she had to make.
“It felt like a big social experiment,” she said. “Did I quarantine enough students... The 14 days passed by, and nobody else got sick. Everyone completed their quarantine, and they all returned healthy and smiling. It was very reassuring to me and gave me confidence that we could do this safely... The only time I feel overwhelmed is when big decisions need to be made... it is very overwhelming to quarantine a whole bus because of a positive case on a bus ride of more than 30 minutes. I have had to do that three times this year, and it wasn’t much fun.”
Zika added there are small celebrations when someone returns from quarantine.
“We clap and cheer and smile, and it makes the hard days easier,” she said.
With the celebrations also comes exhaustion.
Bacon said she often feels the mental and physical toll of this year’s added duties at the end of the day.
“I’m not sure people understand how time-consuming and stressful it is for all our staff to keep up this level of vigilance,” she said. “This is very hard on our students. They want normal back. They want to be able to socialize with their classmates and have normal school weeks. They want their sports back, too. Fortunately, our school social workers have compiled excellent resources to address the mental and emotional health issues this pandemic is creating.”
Zika said her own children feel the weight of the pandemic.
“I see my own kids, and how they respond to distance learning. They have good days and bad days,” she said. “My sixth grader in particular is always excited on the two days she gets to attend school in person. I think sitting at home in front of a screen is going to cause more loneliness, anxiety and depression, and we are going to see a rise in childhood obesity. I look out my office window and see the elementary kids running and playing on the playground, and I am just so thankful we have managed to keep them here in the building this long.”
Healthy return
With winter break on the horizon, the nurses hope people stay mindful of guidelines to allow in-person learning to continue, and L-BF high school students can return to the building.
Zika urge that the health and safety of others be applied to decisions being made by families about holiday gatherings.
“I know it’s not my place to tell people what to do for the holidays,” she said. “Ultimately, if you choose to get together, I would recommend keeping your kids home for at least a week afterwards and watching for symptoms in everyone involved. You don’t want to be the one that shuts down a daycare for two weeks, or quarantines a whole bus because of a big family get-together that resulted in positive cases. These are the hard things that people don’t want to talk about. I understand the want and the need to get together, but if you do, then maybe think about doing a small self-quarantine of your kids before sending them to their regular activities. Ultimately, we all need to be kind and compassionate towards one another, we don’t know what some families are dealing with.” Bacon agreed.
“I know everyone just wants their lives to be back to normal, but the longer the guidelines are ignored, the longer this pandemic is going to take to get under control,” she said, adding a request that families continue to report positive cases over the holiday break. “I want to make sure our return to school after break is a safe one... Please have a safe and healthy holiday.”