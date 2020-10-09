A group of local women have joined forces to organize a project that aims to help other women in need.
And now they are asking for the community's assistance.
An effort is underway now through Oct. 16, to collect feminine hygiene products for local women in need. “One Day PERIOD” aims to help curb menstrual poverty in the community.
“One in four adults and one in five teens cannot afford feminine hygiene products,” said Jenell Feller, director of Friends Against Abuse. “The results: lost time in school or work and physical complications.”
When Feller found out National Period Day is Oct. 10, she reached out to local women to help organize One Day PERIOD. The group established a goal of raising $2,000 in sanitary products and/or cash to distribute to clients of the Falls Hunger Coalition, Servants of Shelter and Friends Against Abuse. Feller said the organizations regularly collaborate and share resources when they are able to.
“The community is very generous to us, so when we have more than what we can use, we share it so it gets to people in need,” Feller said.
Products will be distributed through the Falls Hunger Coalition, which is now located in Backus Community Center. If the project's goal is met or surpassed, the hope is shelves with feminine hygiene products will be stocked for a year, Feller said.
“You can collect a group of friends and start your own campaign or join an established team of do-gooders,” Feller said of how to participate in the effort. “If that isn’t for you, then make a donation at www.friendsagainstabuse.com. All proceeds collected during the month of October will be shared with the Falls Hunger Coalition, Servants of Shelter and Friends Against Abuse.”
Products can be dropped off at Friends Against Abuse, or at both local grocery stores and all three dollar store locations. Feller said there will be carts at each location labeled “One Day PERIOD.” Feller said products can also be ordered online and shipped to Friends Against Abuse, 407 Fourth Street International Falls, MN 56649.
“I think this is a great project that wouldn't have been possible without all the awesome women involved,” Feller said. “We're using this week to raise awareness and help out fellow women.”
For more information, contact Friends Against Abuse at 218-285-7220.