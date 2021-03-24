Just passed one year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Koochiching County is seeing a rise again in positive cases.
The pandemic is not over, and residents are encouraged to continue to practice mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing, while signing up for a vaccine.
That's the message brought to the county board Tuesday by Kathy LaFrance, director of county Health and Human Services.
From March 16 to Tuesday, seven days, the state reported 10 new positive cases in Koochiching County.
The rise came from local schools. (See accompanying story: Falls schools see increase in COVID-19 positives)
"We were in a nice plateau for a bit, and now there has been a recent rise in cases, among some young people," she said. "It seems to be within a group of young people that hang together."
International Falls High School students returned to in-person learning four days a week March 15 - just one day shy of the one-year anniversary of Falls school closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most Minnesota schools were ordered to close March 18, a district staff member in quarantine pushed Falls schools to take action two days earlier.
The idea that the number of positive cases is rising is not unique to Koochiching County, she said.
"Across the country, we are seeing people not telling folks when their kids are sick. They want them to participate in spring sports, and they're not keeping them home and quarantining," LaFrance said. "That only encourages the spread of the virus."
She again encouraged people to stay home, and keep their children home, if they are sick, and to get tested.
"Testing is still important and very vital to keeping this all under control," she said.
Meanwhile, LaFance encouraged residents to sign up through their provider or the county for a vaccine.
She reported the state has told her Koochiching County should be getting 100 doses each week going forward.
"We are really hoping that is able to happen, as we can continue to run a clinic every week and get vaccines out," she said, adding people need to register to get a vaccination at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0126055290 .
She reiterated that providing insurance information is optional, as no one is charged for the vaccine.
The county will not keep a list of people waiting for the vaccine any longer, she said, adding people need to go to the above link to register to get the vaccine.
"But even though the vaccine it out and people are getting it, it's really important to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands," she said.
Veterans program
In other business, the board authorized Veterans Service Officer Mark Lessard to apply for a Together with Veterans, Rural Veteran Suicide Prevention Program grant.
Should the 3-year grant be awarded, it would be used to establish a county veteran suicide awareness and prevention project, that the VSO would supervise, facilitate and administer with the support of a volunteer steering committee. The committee would be made up of mostly of veterans as well as other interested community members and partners.
Commissioner Wade Pavleck, a veteran, agreed such a program is needed, with Lessard noting that veterans have markedly higher suicide rates than non-veterans.
He said since he began the VSO job in 2019, he's become aware suicide itself impacts the community, with veterans at an elevated risk.
Lessard told the board that while the program would target veterans, it would benefit the entire county by raising awareness of suicide among everyone.
Other business
The board agreed to send a letter of support to Minnesota lawmakers for the continued funding for broadband projects throughout the state, as requested by Koochiching Technology Initiative.
The request was brought to the board by Jaci Nagle, county Information Services director, and vice chair of KTI, who said consistent and stable funding of the grant program is important to allow economic development agencies, local governments and others to be creative and collaborative in their approach to providing broadband services.
Pavleck noted that people have left Koochiching County because the internet speed available was too slow for them to work remotely here.
Commissioner Terry Murray added that having high speed internet available is vital to home sales in the area.
The board acknowledged recognition by state Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead of county staff for perfect performance in meeting the Department of Human Services financial reporting requirements for calendar year 2020.
Murray, who worked for years as the county public health director, credited staff for achieving the high standard. He said he knows it's not an easy task and plays a large role in county reimbursements from state and federal sources.
LaFrance said the recognition speaks highly of the supervisor and team, giving kudos also to the department.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a a compensation settlement for 2021 for non-union management and hourly employee groups with 2-percent cost of living increases, and some revised position descriptions.
There was no increase in the county board salary for 2021.
The board acknowledge the donation to Public Health from Susan Anderson of eight infant quilts to be given to new moms through the county's Healthy Child program.