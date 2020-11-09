Officials of The Salvation Army - International Falls last week released their Christmas 2020 fundraising goal during a year where help will likely be needed more than ever.
The goal, set at $76,000, aligns with past successful campaigns and is achievable according to local Salvation Army leadership. The Salvation Army has a rich history in Koochiching County and has served faithfully since 1929.
“Captain Lee (Brickson) and I are anxious to lead the fight for good but need International Falls residents to take ownership of their Salvation Army," said Captain Jim Brickson.
Demand for services is up nationwide since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus crippled the United States and abroad. The local leaders are bracing themselves for increasing need and services in the Falls area, according to a news release.
“The Salvation Army is a great vehicle that has been able to transition and change to meet needs in many situations over the years," Lee Brickson said.
Community members can help meet this year’s goal by:
- Sign up to bell ring or sponsor an entire day.
- Consider offering a kettle match to increase donations.
- Return the mailers for specific programs, drop off your financial contribution at the Salvation Army or possibly create a virtual kettle of your own.
To sign up to ring or sponsor a kettle location go to https://registertoring.com/
To support your Salvation Army chapter to provide ongoing relief during these uncertain times, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/InternationalFalls/