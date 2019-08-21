Operation Round Up awarded more than $8,500 to various organizations throughout Borderland.
The North Star Community Trust Board met in July to review applications seeking nearly $15,000 for various programs.
Operation Round Up, a voluntary member-driven fundraising program of North Star Electric Cooperative Inc., awarded a total of $8,550, and a news release said it was difficult for members of the board to select which group would get funding and how much it would receive.
Many local programs and organizations benefit from the program designed to provide financial assistance for worthwhile projects and charities in the area. Donations are given to organizations to help make the area a more pleasant and safe place to live.
All funds for Operation Round Up are contributed by the member-owners of North Star Electric and the money is put into a trust fund that is separate from electric accounts. The trust is administered by its own board of directors comprised of people from across the area. Operation Round Up directors are appointed by North Star’s board members and must be members of the cooperative. The cooperative’s general manager is a non-voting member of the board.
Organizations from the area may apply for a donation from the Operation Round Up Trust. The applicant must be charitable in nature and be working to meet a need in the area. The Operation Round Up Board meets twice a year and decides if an application meets the guidelines of the trust and if funds are available.
If a member chooses to be part of Operation Round Up, their bill is “rounded up” to the next highest dollar. For example, if a bill is $96.47, the computer will round up the bill to $97. The additional 53 cents will be placed in the trust and distributed to local charitable and community-based programs.
About 80 percent of North Star’s members choose to participate in Operation Round Up, and it is expected that contributions will be about $18,700 each year. That money goes right back into the community.
The average annual contribution from a member is about $6. The most that could be contributed in a year by a member is $11.88 (12 months x 99 cents).
To contribute as a member of North Star Electric or a non-member of the cooperative, contact the North Star office.