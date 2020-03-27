Every year, the Knights of Columbus and Border State Bank work together to collect donations for the local food shelf.
This year, however, donations were down.
Cindy Youso, president of Border State Bank, told The Journal that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the turnout of donations for the Falls Hunger Coalition wasn't what is has been in previous years.
"We were still able to collect donations of $1,000 from individuals and groups, mainly Knights of Columbus at $600," she said. "Plus, Border State Bank gave $1,000."
The total amount of food and monetary donations at Border State Bank as of this week was $2,000, plus several pounds of food, Youso said.
"Due to our lobby being closed, the giving was down quite a bit this year," Youso added. "That's why it is even more important for people to mail their donations to the food shelf. We tried doing a virtual flamingo flocking via Facebook, and it lost steam due to the chaos of the virus."
Falls Hunger Coalition info
The food shelf is operating normal grocery hours for those who are in need. It is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Instead of clients coming in to shop, officials said the food shelf is pre-packaging food for curbside pick up. When clients come, they call the food shelf at 218-283-8020 and lets officials know they've arrived. Food is then delivered out to them.
The donation match for Minnesota Food Share has been extended from March 30 to April 30, due to the COVID-19. This allows an extra month to collect food and donations.
As the need for food shelf services grow, donations are essential, a news release said. All food donations can be dropped of by appointment and monetary donations to be mailed to: Falls Hunger Coalition 1000 5th St., Int'l Falls, MN 56649.