Dakota and Ojibwe, as well as people from other tribal nations, have been a part of Minnesota for thousands of years and many still live in Minnesota today.
A new exhibit from the Minnesota Historical Society, “Our Home: Native Minnesota,” opening Dec. 7 at the Minnesota History Center, shares their stories, enduring presence and deep connection to the land.
Visitors will be able to explore a wide range of objects spanning time periods, traditions, and materials. The exhibit draws on the depth and breadth of MNHS collections and archives, as well as objects on loan, to present the history and contemporary stories of the region’s indigenous peoples.
While the exhibit itself is in the Twin Cities, many of the artifacts on display have ties to Koochiching County.
“People in Koochiching County may be curious about their neighbors at Nett Lake and Vermilion and can find a lot of historical and contemporary content about the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe peoples’ ties to the land and political rights to protecting those ties. Moreover, they can learn about (how) Native people have responded to colonialism in ways that demonstrate resilience, adaptation, and strong leadership,” senior historian Mattie Harper DeCarlo said.
Many questions such as, “why do Native Americans care so much about protecting water?” “what is the significance of fishing and hunting to their cultures?” and “why do Native Americans get treaty rights?” will be addressed in this exhibit.
DeCarlo says answering these questions the public may have, as well as diving into the history of Native Americans in the state is crucial.
“Understanding Native American history in the region is central to understanding the history of this state. Before Minnesota was a state or a territory, there were complex, political societies composed of people who had strong cultural and spiritual ties to the region. Learning more about this history helps people to better understand the ongoing political status that indigenous people- especially the Ojibwe and the Dakota- maintain today,” she said.
The exhibit is told primarily in first-person narratives, and a large portion of the exhibit centers around videos of oral histories as well as contemporary interviews with Dakota and Ojibwe community members.
“We highlight excerpts of an interview with an Ojibwe man who is a moccasin game teacher with ties to Nett Lake. He is a citizen of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe,” De Carlo said.
“We also share material from an interview with an Ojibwe woman from Nett Lake in an introductory video about the Ojibwe in the exhibit. She speaks about who the Anishinaabe people are — the Odawa, Ojibwe, and Potawatomi — and about the cultural significance of water,” she added.
Associate curator Ben Gessner thought artifacts related to the first Native American nurses in the state would be interesting to area residents.
“Of particular interest for (Borderland residents) might be items and photographs associated with Elizabeth Sherer Russell, one of the first Native American nurses in Minnesota,” associate curator Ben Gessner said.
Elizabeth Sherer Russell was born March 10, 1900, on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation near Cass Lake. Her mother died in 1911 and shortly after, Russell was sent to Wahpeton Indian School, a boarding school in North Dakota. She was given the option to become a nurse or a teacher and chose nursing.
In 1923, Russell graduated from the Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis as a registered nurse. After graduation, she worked as a public health nurse at Cass Lake and was part of the Chippewa Nursing Service until 1932.
Who should visit this new exhibit?
“The Our Home: Native Minnesota exhibit will appeal to anyone interested in learning more about the history of the state of Minnesota,” DeCarlo said.
The exhibit is on long-term display and will incorporate new content every few years. Admission to the exhibit is included with a regular priced ticket to the Minnesota History Center. For more information, visit https://www.mnhs.org/historycenter.