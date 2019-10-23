Imagine the work it takes to count every person who lives in the United States.
It’s almost unimaginable. To meet its goal, the United States Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020.
This week marks the kickoff of the national recruitment effort that not only helps in the count, but offers a chance to earn a little money.
Taking the census and working for the census is a chance to play a part in history and help ensure that everyone in our community is counted. The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.
Several recruitment events have taken place and will take place in the community to assist people in applying for a 2020 Census job. This week, the city plays host to an event from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at International Falls Public Library.
To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:
Be at least 18 years old.
Have a valid Social Security number.
Be a U.S. citizen.
Have a valid email address.
Complete an application and answer assessment questions.
Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
Pass a Census Bureau-performed criminal background check and a review of criminal records, including fingerprinting.
Commit to completing training.
Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and/or weekends.
Without the assistance of Census workers, this task could not be completed. These are important jobs and we urge people who have some extra time and would like some extra money to consider doing it for the good of their community.