January
- After more than 100 years in business, Corrin's Plumbing & Heating owners retire.
- Low temperature during 39th annual Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run breaks a record at -31 degrees.
- The Journal receives first place in the general excellence category at the Minnesota Newspaper Awards convention in Minneapolis.
February
- The Koochiching County Board agrees to award design services for the Van Lynn Road overpass project.
- The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board agrees to enter into a co-op agreement with Northome/Kelliher for football.
- Littlefork Fire Department stresses need for volunteers.
- Annual Rainy Lake Family Ice Fishing Derby deemed success.
March
- Mark Lessard is named the new Koochiching County Veteran Service Officer.
- Researcher shares details about Voyageurs Wolf Project.
- The International Falls City Council agrees to enforce action that includes criminal prosecution for city blight ordinances.
- Rainy Lake Medical Center employees weigh in on ice out predictions.
- Demolition of the Tee Pee Motel begins.
April
- Journal reporter Whitney Jackson relocates to Twin Cities area.
- Donna Hodel, Koochiching County Highway Department accountant, retires after 71 years.
- Tilson bog walk begins to take shape.
- The Falls School Board tables a decision on who will take school portraits for the 2019/2020 school year.
- Bonnie Erickson is selected as the International Falls Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year.
- Entertainer Pat Porter shares his love of people and music.
- Ed Woods Jr. and Maverick Kirchoff rescue men from Rainy River.
- Joe Sutherland resigns as the Koochiching County engineer.
May
- Greentech Manufacturing hosts Congressman Pete Stauber to help celebrate the company's first shipment of Crown Royal Stoves overseas.
- Local dancers from both sides of the border win big at a regional dance competition in Duluth.
- Heinle family takes over ownership of Thunderbird Lodge.
- May 2 marks the 2019 official ice out date reported by local pilot, Jay Mitchell.
- Ryan Horne of International Falls, rescues a stranger from a burning vehicle.
- Phase II of the Falls International Airport terminal is completed.
- Littlefork-Big Falls graduates its 100th class.
June
- Reports show the local economic impact of Voyageurs National Park has grown.
- Two Bronco athletes, Taylor Busch and Jax Maxwell, qualify for the Class A State Track and Field Meet.
- The River golf course owner Jordan Pearson, asks for support.
- The second annual Passport to Pride March connects border communities.
- Rainy Lake Vacation campground opens for business to fill a need.
- Martha and Jerry Karsnia are recognized as the Koochiching County Farm Family of the Year.
July
- Congressman Pete Stauber hosts round table discussion in Northome.
- Smokey Bear is celebrated during the annual Fourth of July festivities.
- Borderland dancers with Dancin' with Darcie, earn second place at a national competition.
- New owners of Northernaire Houseboats settle in to their new business and the Borderland area.
- Local streets experience flash flooding after a storm dumps more than 2 inches of rain on the area in a three-hour period.
- The International Falls team of Tony Casareto and John Sandberg take third place at the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship.
- Local housing challenges are discussed by local leaders and those directly impacted.
- Officials confirm a tornado touched down on Rainy Lake during a July 17 storm.
- Hannah Olson joins The Journal as new reporter.
August
- The hands-free while driving law takes effect Aug. 1.
- Officials say the annual Christmas parade will not continue without new organization.
- A new business, Border Boost, opens up on Third Street.
- Former Duluth Mayor Don Ness shares ideas of growth with Borderland.
- U.S. Sen. Tina Smith tours Rainy Lake Medical Center and other areas in Borderland.
- HGTV's “Island Hunters” features Rainy Lake and local realtor, Barry “Woody” Woods.
- LeRoy Wilson of International Falls, and Bill Godin of Devlin, Ontario, claim the title of the International Falls Bass Championship.
September
- Kmart officials announce after 38 years, it will permanently close in December.
- Members of the Bronco Bass Fishing Team compete in the Student Angler Tournament Trail's State Team Championship.
- Deb Ciminski is selected to receive the Mr. Pete Foundation Innovation in Teaching Award.
- The community grieves the loss of its mayor, Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly Sept. 20.
October
- A vacancy in the International Falls at-large council position is declared after Mayor Pro Tem Harley Droba was appointed to serve as mayor during a special city council meeting.
- The Falls International Airport is among 14 outstate airports that will together receive $26.3 million in Federal Aviation Administration grants.
- Chelsea Nelson will be appointed to serve as the at-large councilor for the International Falls City Council.
- Tina Milette and Dave Swenson go all out for Halloween at their Hiway Lane home.
- Administrators at Falls High School explore ways to narrow a gap in vaping data found among students.
- Eight former teachers and their spouses donate $3,000 each to purchase TouchPros, a 70-inch interactive touch screen for Independent School District 361 archives.
November
- Community leaders come together to revive the Christmas parade, renaming it the “Home for the Holidays” parade.
- Newspapers in the Schools program continues at Falls High and Falls Elementary schools.
- Backus Community Center receives $58,840 worth of repairs and renovations from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Community Development Grant, along with support from local donors.
- A fire destroys the main lodge of Voyageur Park Lodge in Kabetogama.
- Two Fort Frances, Ontario, entrepreneurs share their vision of turning the former Knight’s Inn building into The Nomad Motel, which will feature a fresh, clean and modern feel.
- Falls High and Falls Elementary schools are evacuated after a bomb threat is made Nov. 18. A juvenile is later taken into custody.
- Two exchange students attending Falls High School share their experiences of spending a year in the Icebox of the Nation.
- A local tree farm owned by Gary and Pam Saunders prepares for the holiday season.
December
- A child care facility will be established in Littlefork as part of a $90,000 grant to assist in the child care shortage in northeastern Minnesota.
- Alice Silvers, a local kindergarten student battling terminal cancer, is honored at Falls Elementary School.