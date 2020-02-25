Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit declared a gastroenteritis outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care on Feb. 8. This outbreak is still in effect.
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities remain cancelled until further notice.
Visitors to the home are restricted to family members and caregivers only. Officials ask family members to restrict their visits to the resident’s room (please do not be visiting in common areas) and refrain from visiting other residents who are not immediate family while at Rainycrest.
Officials continue to urge the public to stay at home and refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital or long-term care residents when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections, especially to the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems.
The Outbreak Management Team at Rainycrest will continue to monitor the situation.