Cars lined up outside of St. Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday to be quickly blessed at the beginning of Holy Week.
Fr. Ben Hadrich told The Journal he was able to present parishioners with a palm and a blessing on Palm Sunday.
Hadrich said his top priority was to keep people safe and made sure Sunday's effort fell within guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Tim Walz and Diocese of Duluth leaders.
“I also spoke with a doctor and the police to make sure that this could work,” he said.