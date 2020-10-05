International Falls school officials are bracing for a continued shortage of substitute teachers as the school year progresses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Falls Elementary Principal Melissa Tate said most school years create challenges for finding substitute teachers and paraprofessionals when someone is home sick
But now, the pandemic adds another layer to the challenge.
“On a given year we are struggling with substitutes, now COVID only multiplies that,” she said, adding fears of the virus have also impacted the pool of regular substitutes.
Since classes began Sept. 14, Tate said there have already been situations where a teacher or paraprofessionals have to be at home, making it difficult to staff classrooms.
During other school years, administrators have combined classrooms as a last resort. They won't do that this year.
“A day hasn't gone by where we aren't using our own people to fill in other areas where we need them,” said Superintendent Kevin Grover, citing a recent example of having the school counselor fill in as a classroom substitute. “We got special permission to do things like that, but we would rather keep people where they're supposed to be.”
To help fill an increasing need, both Tate and Grover said they're hopeful members of the public can help out.
Anyone with a bachelor's degree can apply to be a short-call substitute and help fill the much-needed shortage.
According to the application on mn.gov, a short-call substitute licensure candidate must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree. Minnesota candidates that have completed student teacher through a teacher preparation program, but do not yet have a bachelor’s degree awarded may apply. The student teaching grade must be posted on the transcripts. In lieu of a bachelor’s degree, a candidate may evidence five years of work experience, an associate’s degree, or a professional certification from an approved certifying organization that is directly aligned to a Career and Technical (CTE) or Career Pathways licensure field. The short-call substitute license is valid for three years, expires on June 30 of the expiration year and may be renewed an unlimited number of times.
“People don't have to commit to being available Monday through Friday,” Grover said. “If they let us know when they're available, we love it and we'll take it.”
The application process is associated with a fee and background check, but once accepted, the superintendent said the daily rate is $120 for teacher subs. He also said preference can be given to elementary, secondary or a certain subject.
“It is whatever the sub is interested in,” he said. “It is 100 percent up to them... They can be picky or take anything. Whatever works.”
Paraprofessional subs are paid an hourly rate and do not need a degree to be considered, but must pass a background check. For more information, contact the school at 283-2571.