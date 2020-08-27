KABETOGAMA – What started out as a stressful, uncertain year has turned into one of the busiest on record for a northern St. Louis County township.
The Kabetogama community was bustling with life last week as lines formed at public access ramps, a pair of teenagers aired up a tube to pull behind a boat, and vehicles made their way in and out of the local gas station.
Tucked in off Highway 53, many businesses surrounding Kabetogama Lake, part of Voyageurs National Park, have seen one of the busiest summer seasons on record. With the Canadian border closed, resort owners have welcomed new customers, who next year will return as old friends.
But six months ago, many business owners feared the COVID-19 pandemic could cost them the 2020 season.
Tim Snyder, who owns Idlewild Resort and serves as president of the Lake Association in Kabetogama, said there was a lot of nervous energy among business owners when stay-at-home orders issued in March and April threatened what summer could look like in the area.
“The phones were completely silent,” Snyder said “And if that phone did ring, it was current customers wanting to cancel.”
The board of the Lake Association, which includes 18 resorts and about 10-12 non-resorts, earlier this year met via teleconference to discuss an action plan if their businesses would be required to stay shuttered through the summer season.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do,” he said. “We didn’t know what to expect.”
Through low water levels and floods, the area has seen its share of challenges, but the novel coronavirus had the world treading in uncharted waters.
“As February developed into March, we had a pretty good indication that (the pandemic) could be a really bad deal for resorts and tourism in general in northern Minnesota,” Snyder said.
Jason and Robin Cooper, who own The Gateway Store and Park Point Resort, referred to the first three months of 2020 as “absolutely horrific.”
“I just remember watching the news and thinking this could be really bad,” Jason said. “I learned mental stress is a lot worse than physical stress.”
Many resorts count on return business year-after-year as the foundation of a successful season. Snyder said by the end of October, many resorts are 50 to 80 percent full for the following year.
“Resort owners count on that last 20 percent to fill up starting around February,” he said. “This February was definitely different.”
Dawn Keeler, who along with her husband, Kent, own Kab Outdoors, Driftwood Lodge and Eagle Wing Resort, said she reduced inventory orders this spring.
“We had no idea if we were even going to be able to open,” she said. “We literally called our supplier and cut back about third... we didn’t want a surplus of product.”
Allowed to open
When Gov. Tim Walz April 22 allowed resorts to reopen if they chose, resort owners said the phones started ringing off the hook.
“We started having to turn people away,” said Casey Deziel, who manages Voyageur Park Lodge and shares ownership with other partners. “If we did get a cancellation, we’d send out one email or make one phone call and it was booked in six hours.”
After so many weeks of uncertainty, it was likely people felt safe vacationing to northern Minnesota.
“The pandemic seemed to be pretty hot in the inner city areas and we thought maybe folks felt our area was a safer place to be,” Snyder said.
But that created a new challenge.
Local residents indicated they were unhappy about the potential exposure to COVID-19 from people outside the area.
“They weren’t too excited seeing people coming from the Twin Cities and all over who were potentially exposed to the virus,” Snyder said. “We certainly understood that because we’re local, too. We had to balance the importance of opening our business and possibly bringing the virus here, versus potential bankruptcy in some cases. It’s a very tough balancing act.”
To reduce any spread of the virus, resort owners put extensive cleaning measures in place and said most people wore masks when in common areas.
“We had to be careful and take protocols seriously to avoid potentially having to shut down halfway through the season,” Cooper said. “At our store, we really commend our employees for stepping up to keep themselves and everyone else safe.”
Struggles remain
While resorts are experiencing a surge in business, Holly Henrickson, who owns Rocky Ledge with her husband, Tim, said their business is struggling.
“It’s been interesting,” the bar and restaurant owner said, adding she was in shock when the year-round business was ordered to shut down this spring.
Fortunately, the shutdown occurred during Rocky Ledge’s slower months, but as it was allowed to reopen and summer neared, business didn’t pick up as usual.
“The resorts around here are busier than they’ve ever been and we’re lucky if we have two to three tables in the dining room at night,” Henrickson said “Usually it’s completely full and we turn it over two or three times a night. It’s very frustrating.”
In addition, Henrickson said she also had staff not show up for reasons relating to the pandemic.
“That was a good thing and a bad thing,” she said. “At first, I was worried about staff and the financial piece there if we got busier... I didn’t know what we’d do... Now, we have four people doing the job of what 10-12 people normally do. It’s a double-edged sword.”
The couple have adjusted business this summer by no longer serving breakfast and reducing open hours and menu items.
Looking forward into fall, Henrickson said she’s still unsure of what to expect.
“We really don’t have a plan with how everything is happening,” she said. “In September, we might be in trouble... We’re just taking it day by day and hope we don’t have to close permanently. I hope this is not the new normal.”