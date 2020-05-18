The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another beloved Borderland event.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 last week announced the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Day services in International Falls, Ericsburg, Kabetogama and Ray.
Harley Droba, VFW, said the decision wasn't made lightly.
“Based off recommendations from the Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars and the VFW District 8 to either do the ceremonies virtually or find a way to do it safely,” he said. “Large gatherings don't make sense so we came to the very tough decision unanimously to cancel the Memorial Day services this year.”
The driving factor in the decision was not to put others at risk.
“We are moving around to four communities in one day,” Droba said. “If any of us were to have the virus, we could potentially spread it other communities.”
The decision came with some backlash on social media. Many comments suggested holding the ceremonies with social distancing guidelines, however, because there are people involved who are considered more vulnerable to the virus, canceling was the decision made for this year.
“All decisions being made right now because of COVID-19 aren't normal,” Droba said. “This isn't where anybody wants to be... None of us wanted to cancel these programs.”
Regardless of an organized program, fallen heroes and loved ones can still be honored.
After it was announced the services were canceled, community members asked how they could help out. Walt Buller, president of the Forest Hill Cemetery Board, said volunteers are always needed and should contact a cemetery board member to see how they can help.
“Any work a volunteer does must be coordinated by a board member,” Buller said, adding upkeep done to a personal family member's headstone doesn't need approval. “We always appreciate people who are willing to help out.
After seeing the post about the cancellation of Memorial Day services, Josh Koenig, a local veteran, said he took the opportunity to educate himself and get his family involved. He reached out to Terry Randolph, VFW commander-elect, and a cemetery board member about ways he could help out.
“My goal was to be able to do something to honor our fallen veterans,” Koenig said. “After talking to Terry and a board member, it really opened up my eyes... I had no idea there was a cemetery board or about the great volunteer opportunities available. It was a way to get my family involved and show some patriotism during these tough times.”
The Koenig family placed flags and did some landscaping work on Sunday's sunny afternoon.
“It was a fun day,” he said. “We all really enjoyed it.”
In addition, Koenig said the experience sparked future ideas he would like to coordinate.
“I'm going to be working with Terry Randolph in the future to find more ways to get our community involved with the VFW, and also find more ways to get VFW members involved in the community,” he said. “We need a younger generation of veterans and military members to help get more involved and help keep the VFW going in the community.”
Droba encouraged community members to find ways to make the best of the current situation.
“There are so many things we can do in light of the pandemic,” he said. “We can put our energy into something positive and move forward... We need to be part of the solution.”
For more information, visit www.foresthillcemeteryifalls.com. To contact a board member, email foresthillcemeteryifalls@gmail.com.
Littlefork services
While COVID-19 also prompted the cancellation of Memorial Day services in Littlefork, a virtual ceremony is in the works.
The Rev. Andy Berry, Littlefork Lutheran Church, is compiling a series of three short videos: the color guard of the VFW Post 9641 at the cemetery with taps and the laying of the wreath, the auxiliary reading the names of local veterans who have died and then a prayer, Bible reading and short reflection followed by a blessing.
Berry said his plan is to have the video uploaded to the Littlefork Lutheran Church Facebook page by 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.