RAINY LAKE - Boats covered in patriotic decor came from all directions to gather in a Rainy Lake bay Saturday for the eighth annual Grindstone Island Boat Parade.
A boat featuring life-size red Solo Cups designed by the Palm family took first place in the event that cruised past area resorts. The family was awarded the traveling trophy given each year to parade champions.
"The weather was perfect and it was amazing to see all the boats that participated along with all the spectators watching and cheering," said Tony and Leesa Palm. "Thanks goes to the Mannausaus and Roches for organizing the event and we are honored to have been chosen the winners. My daughter, Clara, was excited that her hard work on the red Solo Cup paid off."
Alyce Mannausau, who has helped organize the parade over the years, said the 2020 event "turned out amazing." The parade stems from the 2013 idea of Larry Roche, Mannausau's brother-in-law, who died in May after a brief battle with cancer.
“Larry would want us to do this,” Mannausau said. “We thought about taking a year off, but people need this, this year more than ever.”
Mannausau said the turnout featured about 270 boats - a mixture of parade participants and spectators.
“With everything going on this year, we knew this was something people needed,” she previously told The Journal. “Larry loved the boat parade so much.”