There is a noise ordinance in our city of International Falls. If anyone has a problem with barking dogs non stop, an unruly pet or stray on your property causing an issue and you feel there is a need to solve the problem, or if you feel a pet is being mistreated, call your local police for assistance if you cannot settle this matter calmly with your neighbor first and foremost. The number to law enforcement is 218-283-4416.
For those that do not know, Paws and Claws Koochiching County is an emergency rescue. If there is a pet in dire need of medical attention and the family cannot afford a vet, or there is an injured stray that needs immediate medical attention, call us and we can help. We can also assist to make sure no pet goes hungry and we aid in the recovery of lost pets.
What we cannot do, is act as animal police. We are not the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nor are we field agents who can enter property and remove an animal that is mistreated or unruly. One would have to go through training and be certified in this field. We are not allowed to enter property without permission. What we can do in this circumstance is offer advice on who to call to help solve the issue, and educate.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.