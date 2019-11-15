It’s cold outside! Even for pretty little “Clayborn,” who is looking for a home with no other cats.
First homeless after other cats had kittens, she ended up at a home that just happened to let her in. However, the owners of the home cannot keep her so they called on Paws and Claws to make sure she stays forever out of the cold.
Clayborn, as they affectionately called her, is 1 to 2 years old, very affectionate, loves being groomed and even is polydactyl, which means she has more than the usual number of toes on one or more of her paws. She is a beautiful tortico and will be spayed Tuesday.
Help her find something to be thankful for this holiday season.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.