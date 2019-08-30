Why adopting an older cat is better than a kitten -
Kittens will always be popular, and most have no trouble attracting admirers. But for the abandoned, forgotten, and heartbroken adult cats, you just might be their chance to have the love and warmth of a home where they can live out their years in comfort.
Adopters of adult cats can feel good about themselves, knowing that they have saved an animal from a lifetime of loneliness. In turn they will receive the unconditional love of a grateful pet.
Here are 10 reasons why you should consider an older cat over a kitten:
- An older cat has already developed it's personality. So you know what kind of pet it will be and whether or not it will suit your family.
- Adult cats are fun, too. They are playful, but not as wild or hyperactive as kittens. A kitten’s high-energy level will test your patience at every turn. Kittens have litter box accidents, climb your drapes, dig in your plants, run across your countertops, and play all night when you want to sleep.
- An older cat will be less demanding of your time and will require less supervision. Kittens require significantly more time to supervise and care for.
- Young kittens are poor matches for young kids. Kittens can play rough and have sharp claws that can hurt young children. Young children, in turn, can handle a kitten too roughly and cause injury. An adult cat can be more patient with young kids, and best of all, knows when to walk away from interactions that are too much for either of them.
- If you work, an adult cat is much more content by itself while you are out. A young kitten will get lonely if left at home alone all day.
- Some adult cats are single-household cats. If you only want one, an adult cat is recommended.
- If serenity is your lifestyle, you’ll be better off with an older cat. They make ideal companions in less active homes. They are calmer and less inclined to exhibit unpredictable kitten behavior.
- Older cats have better litter box habits. They understand the purpose of a litter box and will usually cooperate with your efforts to keep it tidy.
- Kittens play, sunbathe, build sandcastles, and sleep in their litter boxes. And then there’s a game called “poo-hockey,” where a piece of dried waste is removed from the box and batted around the floor until it disappears under a major appliance or piece of furniture.
- A final consideration is your own age. Older folks need to carefully consider if adopting a young cat is in the best interest of the animal. An older cat would be a great companion for a senior citizen that needs a buddy.
For more information on cats vs. kittens, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com; send us a message on Facebook.