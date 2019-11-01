The foster family of “Abeeku” has a few different hideouts available for him.
One has rabbit bedding, the other has straw and he also has one with a blanket. He likes to sit in this kennel with his straw and some popple branches to chew on.
Rabbits love to chew. They need plenty of toys to keep them occupied and it also helps to keep their teeth trimmed. If their teeth get too long, they can have a hard time eating.
And the most amazing thing: He is fully litter box trained. This adorable bunny is available for adoption through Paws and Claws to approved applicants. He needs a loving indoor home with no cats. We do not keep him in a cage; he loves to explore and needs free-run of the house. Let us know if you would like to meet Abeeku.
Please do your research about indoor, litter trained bunnies before seeking Abeeku. The more education you get, the more successful his adoption will be. He is fully vetted and neutered.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.