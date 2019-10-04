As you can tell, there is no shortage of cats, kittens, and dogs at Paws and Claws Emergency Rescue.
All have a story to tell. Some are quite personal, some are cute, some come with heartache, but all need homes and families to tell their story to.
The aim at Paws and Claws is to take in those that need a little paw-up in the world, get them the medical treatment they need, and transport them to other agencies to find them loving homes. There comes a time when all other rescues are full and have intake holds.
That does not stop happiness from happening.
PAC then rolls up our sleeves and gets to work finding them forever homes or foster care where their personalities can shine and forget all about what life handed them.
If you are interested in fostering or adopting, contact us. The rescues will share their stories with people they can trust. Let's connect and see what you have to offer that will make their lives just a little bit better.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 116 Hiway Lane, International Falls, MN 56649; 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook.