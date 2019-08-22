If you want to know what rescuing a pet feels like, ask one who has walked in those shoes. Then follow the footprints.
The phrase “pet rescue” is very common, but not everyone knows the extent of what it means. To rescue is to go above and beyond yourself, and risk heartache and pain just to give another a chance to survive. To take an animal in and off the street and place it with someone else or keep it is just geography.
If you are willing to go the distance and get it to the veterinarian, make sure it has no fleas, worms, distemper for dogs, feline aids for cats, and spay or neuter. That is a rescue.
To rescue costs money, but it also costs a piece of your heart.
Kallie Kantos is just one person among many that has joined forces with Paws and Claws and jumped into action when a call went out to help. She knew full well that she may not want to see what she was walking into, and crying all the way through. This is so important, it was a risk she was willing to take.
One such case was a dog tied in a backyard and forgotten about. Once a member of the family, it became more of a nuisance than a family member so it was left tied out. Growing thin and depressed, calls started coming in all over about the dog. Kallie took it upon herself to do something about it.
After much calm discussion with the owner, she obtained the dog and showed the dog his worth again. Transport was made to a rescue organization equipped to further the work needed and the healing began.
Like so many who have experienced the rescue of a pet, there is no better feeling than to breathe a sigh of relief knowing you touched a life.
Paws and Claws acknowledges so many people out there that have done a rescue, and speak out against abuse and neglect. Help us make a difference.
Saving a life is not rocket science. All it takes is a small piece of your heart.
For advice on how to rescue and what to do in certain situations, call PAC at 218-235-8735; email pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com; or find us on Facebook.