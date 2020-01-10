There is so much controversy over “free” pets. But are pets really free? The answer is no.
If you are a good pet owner and obtain a free pet, you need to have the means to get it to the vet. Any pet can carry parasites in and out of the body. They also need shots to prevent diseases and will ultimately need to be spayed and neutered to prevent any more “free” pets.
There are so many other things to to consider when pets are offered free. There is a link we’d like to share with you — https://www.thoughtco.com/dont-give-pets-away-free-127759 — that will explain in detail the ins and outs of pets re-homed for free. If you need assistance in re-homing a pet, contact Paws and Claws and we can show you ways in which to successfully re-home your loved one. We also have a list of approved adopters just waiting for a good pet.
Do right by your pet and ask for help in this very difficult decision.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.