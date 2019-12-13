Say hello to “Heidi.” She is a long hair, domestic 4-month-old kitten seeking a home for Christmas.
Heidi was cute as a button as a kitten, which is what drew her to her former owners. When she got older, they decided to let her be an outside cat and opened the door. Well, this led to all sorts of chaos in her life. She developed ear mites, fleas, tapeworm and became homeless.
As sad as her beginning was, we at Paws and Claws are hoping that Santa will help her find a new home for Christmas that will never let that happen again.
She is a timid little girl, but welcomes a warm, affectionate stroke of her fur and she loves being brushed. She would make any home complete.
For more information on Heidi and how you can help her and others like her in foster care, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook.