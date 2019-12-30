With harsh weather more than upon us now, we still have January and February to go.
There are so many stray cats in our community and pets that stray just a little too far from home.
There are times when a rescue organization or humane society cannot take them in due to over population, so Paws and Claws has come up with a temporary solution to give those caught in the elements a leg up.
We have Styrofoam coolers that have been made or can be made into houses for these animals. If you would like one on your property, just give us a call.
Housing can make all the difference to an animal in need, until a more suitable solution can be found. You can even make them yourselves if you want to get crafty. Straw is the best to use for the bedding, but if you have none or cannot obtain any, let us know and we may be able to offer suggestions. In the meantime, a thick blanket made of wool will suffice.
There are so many links on the website on how to make temporary shelters for cats.
Please help us help those who so desperately need it. It means all the difference in the world to little frozen paws.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.