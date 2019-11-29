Pup
Contributed photo

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, we move forward onto the next big event, which is Christmas.

Nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to a veterinary clinic. Here are seven ways to keep your pet safe for the holidays.

  1. Keep people food out of the reach of your pet, and ask your guests to do the same.
  2. Make sure your pet doesn't have any access to treats, especially those containing chocolate, xylitol, grapes/raisins, onions, or other toxic foods.
  3. Don't leave your pet alone in the room with lit candles, a decorated tree or potpourri.
  4. Keep holiday plants (especially holly, mistletoe and lilies) out of reach of pets.
  5. Consider leaving the tinsel off your tree if you have a cat.
  6. Secure your Christmas tree to keep it from falling over if your dog bumps it or your cat climbs it. Hanging lemon-scented car air fresheners in the tree may deter your cat from climbing it.
  7. Provide a safe place for your pet to escape the excitement (such as a kennel, crate, perching place, scratching post shelf or hiding place) if you're entertaining guests. If your pet is excitable or scared, consider putting your pet in another room with some toys and a comfortable bed.

For more information on how you can keep your pet safe, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com; or find us on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you