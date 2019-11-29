Now that Thanksgiving has passed, we move forward onto the next big event, which is Christmas.
Nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to a veterinary clinic. Here are seven ways to keep your pet safe for the holidays.
- Keep people food out of the reach of your pet, and ask your guests to do the same.
- Make sure your pet doesn't have any access to treats, especially those containing chocolate, xylitol, grapes/raisins, onions, or other toxic foods.
- Don't leave your pet alone in the room with lit candles, a decorated tree or potpourri.
- Keep holiday plants (especially holly, mistletoe and lilies) out of reach of pets.
- Consider leaving the tinsel off your tree if you have a cat.
- Secure your Christmas tree to keep it from falling over if your dog bumps it or your cat climbs it. Hanging lemon-scented car air fresheners in the tree may deter your cat from climbing it.
- Provide a safe place for your pet to escape the excitement (such as a kennel, crate, perching place, scratching post shelf or hiding place) if you're entertaining guests. If your pet is excitable or scared, consider putting your pet in another room with some toys and a comfortable bed.
For more information on how you can keep your pet safe, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue - 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com; or find us on Facebook.