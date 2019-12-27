”Winter” is ready for adoption!
She has a clean bill of health across the board, is up to date on shots and spayed.
Winter had been a throwaway by someone, but she is much more than what they saw.
She is affectionate and grateful for what she is given. She loves to warm your heart, listen to your voice and is quiet and calm.
All she needs is a warm and compassionate person to see the potential in her. She is worth it.
An indoor home is preferred for Winter.
For more information and an application on this gorgeous young feline, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook.