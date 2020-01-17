New to the adoption line is “Libby.”
Libby was found on the 1600 block of Main Avenue and not claimed by the owner. They may still be looking and just not on social media. However, Libby has since been vetted and will be spayed Wednesday.
Libby is a 2-year-old social butterfly that adores attention. Her markings are unique and she is a friendly as she is beautiful. We would like an indoor only home for Libby. Outdoor life is just to much to handle for any animal. Too many parasites and dangers lurk around every corner.
If you are able to give this little girl a loving indoor home, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.