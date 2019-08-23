“Moshie” has quite a story to tell and only her foster mom can tell it for her.
That said, this little girl is looking for a new home — a home that has no other cats. She is very sweet and affectionate by nature and desires to be the love of someone’s life.
Moshie is spayed, up to date on her shots and is only 3 years young. She is playful as well as loyal.
She is looking for someone who will guard her, protect her and consider her family.
For more information on this pretty little calico, contact Paws and Claws and we will be happy to share her story with you. She does not deserve to live in a cage. A lap or bed is more her style. Please give Moshie your heart.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook. You can also text the number.