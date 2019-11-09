Have you ever heard of a campaign called GiveMN? GiveMN is a statewide fundraising campaign for all non-profit status groups in Minnesota from schools to churches to rescues, etc.
This marks the fifth year Paws and Claws has been a part of the GiveMN campaign. We would like you to join us in our efforts to raise funds for the sick, hurt and injured pets and strays in Koochiching County. All you have to do is go to Givemn.org and find your organization and click donate. The one you will want to look for is Paws and Claws Koochiching County.
The campaign began Nov. 1 and the big day for the push is called Give to the Max Day, set for Nov. 14, when we will have an opportunity to win extra cash. Give to the Max will conduct drawings every hour on the hour to those organizations who have entered. Paws and Claws could win an extra $1,000 to $500,000 that day until midnight.
So, here is your chance to give to your favorite charity. We are hoping it is Paws and Claws. So many animals in our community depend on your support.
For more information, contact Cindy Meyer, president, Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue — 218-235-8735; pawsandclawskoochcounty.com; pawsandclawskoochcounty@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook.