Over this last week we have had a bit of excitement in foster care.
We had surrendered to us, a pregnant cat. Well, we were not sure just how pregnant she was, so we took her in for a little look-see at the vet’s office.
We were told in about a week she would likely have about four or five babies. Not more than three days later, she delivered four healthy sweet babies. Her name is “Pipurr” and she and her young ones are doing well.
Not all rescues are about suffering. We do have our up moments when we get thrown a bit of sunshine.
Thank you all for your continued support.
